Abstract

This research is based on the spread of radical terrorism in the jurisdiction of the Kudus Police. It is the duty of The Kudus Police Satbinmas through Bhabinkamtibmas as the spearhead in conducting prevention in the community, especially in the village. The purpose of this study was to find out the picture of the radical spread of Terrorism in the jurisdiction of the Holy Police, prevention of the spread of radical understanding of Terrorism through the role of Bhabinkamtibmas and what factors influence the role of Bhabinkamtibmas. This study uses qualitative approach with case studies. The location of the research in the jurisdiction of the Holy Police. Data collection methods include interviews, observations and document studies. Data validity techniques use source, method, and time triangulation. Data analysis techniques use data reduction, data serving and drawing conclusions and verification. The results of the study found that the spread of radical terrorism in the jurisdiction of the Holy Police is caused by ex-convicts of Terrorism. In addition, there are mosques, boarding schools, organizations and radical books that become a medium of dissemination of such understanding. Prevention of the spread of radical terrorism conducted by Bhabinkamtibmas using counter-radicalization strategies that are divided into two activities, namely promotive and preventive. The role of Bhabinkamtibmas is influenced by factors such as man (personnel Bhabinkamtibmas), money (budget), methods (methods and HTCK), material (material implementation of tasks), machine (infrastructure facilities bhabinkamtibmas), and markets (community conditions).



Copyright (c) 2021 Bagas Satya Haprabu



https://journal.akademikepolisian.com/index.php/tanggonkosala/article/view/595

Language: en