Abstract

This background arises because the case of brawls between residents is one of the prominent cases that occurred in the East Jakarta area. The study was conducted to determine the effectiveness of the implementation of patrols carried out by the Sabhara Unit whether or not it was effective or not in preventing brawls between residents and what factors hindered and supported the patrols carried out by the Sabhara Unit in preventing brawls. Theories and concepts used to analyze the research focus. The research concept includes the concept of brawl to identify the brawl that occurs, the concept of implementation carried out by the Sabhara Unit in carrying out patrols, and the concept of preventing as a way to minimize the occurrence of brawls between residents in East Jakarta. The research method systematically is a qualitative approach. This type of research is descriptive analytic. Primary, secondary, and tertiary data sources. Data collection techniques through observation, interviews, and document studies. The location of the research was carried out in the jurisdiction of the East Jakarta Metro Police. Data validity uses reduction, data presentation, and conclusion drawing. The results of the study found that the implementation of patrols carried out by the East Jakarta Metro Police Sabhara Unit was analyzed by law enforcement theory. Factors influencing the implementation of patrols carried out by the Sabhara Unit were analyzed using the concept of patrol, the concept of brawl, the concept of implementation, and the concept of preventing.



CONCLUSION The implementation of the Sabhara Unit Patrol in the Context of Preventing Brawls among Residents in the Legal Area of ​​the East Jakarta Metro Police has not been effective. Constructive suggestions include suggestions for optimizing the implementation of patrols carried out by the Sabhara Unit.



