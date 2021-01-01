Abstract

This research is motivated by the increasing number of traffic violations in Garut Regency, from 2015-2017. The efforts made by the Traffic Unit were both preemptive and repressive. The author discusses from a repressive point of view. The repressive effort against traffic violations is by enforcing the law, namely by applying blank ticketing. For now, there is an e-ticket application. However, its implementation at the Garut Police has not been effective. Therefore, a research was conducted which aims to find out the general description of e-ticketing in Garut, its effectiveness and the factors that affect the effectiveness of the e-ticket. The research literature used by the author refers to the research of PTIK students related to the enforcement of traffic violations and the ticket system. Where this research can support the author's thesis making process. As for the conceptual literature, the author uses Management Theory by George R. Terry and Law Enforcement Theory by Soerjono Soekanto in his book entitled Factors Affecting Law Enforcement and several concepts related to the title the author adopts. This research was conducted with a qualitative approach, using field research research methods, as well as data collection techniques by interviewing, observing, and reviewing documents. The results of the study found that all members of the Garut Police Traffic Unit must be able to ticket and master the e-ticket application in taking action against traffic violations. However, its implementation has not been effective due to several influencing factors, namely internal and external factors. These factors exist that support and hinder the application of e-ticketing at the Garut Police. Based on the results of the research, the authors suggest that personnel be given socialization or education and training regarding the enforcement of violations using e-ticketing correctly and thoroughly, provided with facilities in the form of an android cellphone for members who do not have, manual ticket blanks are eliminated to reduce the workload of each personnel so that immediately enter into the e-ticket application and there is a need for socialization to the community through Dikmas then or others.



