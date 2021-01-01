Abstract

This research is motivated by the increasing crime of thuggery in the Cirebon City area. In accordance with the main task of Sabhara, which is to carry out the police function, the task of preventing law violations or disturbances of community service with police activities, one of which is patrols. From this background, problems were found in the form of optimizing the patrol unit of the Sabhara unit in preventing thuggery in the Cirebon City Police, so that the research objective was to optimize the patrol unit of the Sabhara unit. This research method uses a qualitative research approach with a research focus on the optimization efforts of the Sabhara Unit Patrol Unit, Cirebon City Police to prevent thuggery. Furthermore, to obtain data, researchers used primary data sources obtained by interview and observation as well as secondary sources obtained through document review. The data in research must be checked for accuracy and accuracy of the data in qualitative research for the accuracy of the data, and then the data is analyzed. One of the police's duties is preventive action, namely preventing crime by eliminating opportunities. The way this is done is by patrol. With the empowerment of Raimas members to become members of the patrol of 2-wheeled vehicles in the implementation of incidental patrols and the Sabhara Kasat Policy, namely routine Quick Response patrols. patrols carried out by the Sabhara Patrol Unit are guided by Perkabaharkam No.1 / 2017 concerning Patrols and SOPs for the Patrol of the Cirebon City Police. In the implementation of the Patrol carried out by the Patrol Unit, it has not been optimal, this is due to internal and external factors. The efforts carried out by the Cirebon City Police were the making of the SOP Patrol by the Cirebon City Police which was used as a reference and guideline for patrol officers in carrying out their duties. In addition, other efforts according to POAC Management Theory are planning, organizing, implementing and controlling or controlling.



https://journal.akademikepolisian.com/index.php/tanggonkosala/article/view/531



Copyright (c) 2021 Lukluk Il Maqnun

Language: en