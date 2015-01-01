|
Metheny N, Stephenson R, Darbes LA, Chavanduka TMD, Essack Z, van Rooyen H. AIDS Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34997385
Abstract
Despite having some of the world's highest rates of HIV, there is a lack of knowledge on correlates of transmission risk among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men in Southern Africa. There is even less known about the factors that shape HIV risk in male-male couples. Using data from Together Tomorrow, a study of partnered GBMSM in South Africa and Namibia, this study assessed the individual and dyadic correlates of three major HIV risk factors in this population: substance misuse, transactional sex, and depressive symptomatology. Data were collected during November 2016-March 2017 via a quantitative survey conducted with 140 partnered MSM (70 couples) in Windohoek, Keetmanshoop, Walvis Bay, and Swakopmund, Namibia and 300 partnered MSM (150 couples) in Pietermaritzburg and Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa for a total sample size of 440 partnered MSM (220 couples).
Keywords
South Africa; HIV; Gay and bisexual men who have sex with men; Namibia