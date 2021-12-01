|
Citation
|
Wang E, Zahid S, Moudgal AN, Demaestri S, Wamboldt FS. Ann. Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34995784
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To examine the relationship between intimate partner violence (IPV) and adult and childhood asthma outcomes. DATA SOURCES: We conducted a systematic literature review using four databases (PubMed, Ovid MEDLINE, Ovid Embase, and Ovid PsychInfo) with asthma and IPV-associated terms. STUDY SELECTIONS: We included published studies, available in English, through October 2021, that included IPV as an exposure and asthma as an outcome. Both adult and pediatric populations were included in the following settings: community, health care, and home.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
incidence; domestic violence; intimate partner violence; morbidity; review; prevalence; adult asthma; childhood asthma; pediatric asthma