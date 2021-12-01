Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the relationship between intimate partner violence (IPV) and adult and childhood asthma outcomes. DATA SOURCES: We conducted a systematic literature review using four databases (PubMed, Ovid MEDLINE, Ovid Embase, and Ovid PsychInfo) with asthma and IPV-associated terms. STUDY SELECTIONS: We included published studies, available in English, through October 2021, that included IPV as an exposure and asthma as an outcome. Both adult and pediatric populations were included in the following settings: community, health care, and home.



RESULTS: There were 37 articles identified. There was evidence amongst multiple studies to support increased prevalence of asthma in adults exposed to IPV as well as prevalence and incidence in children with parental IPV exposure. There were fewer studies evaluating IPV exposure and adult asthma morbidity, but they found significant associations between IPV and increased rate of asthma exacerbations and worsened asthma control. There was sparse evidence evaluating a relationship between IPV and adult asthma mortality. There were no studies identified evaluating IPV and childhood asthma morbidity or mortality.



CONCLUSION: The association between IPV and increased asthma prevalence, incidence, and worsened morbidity merits recognition and further investigation into potential mechanisms. Health care providers can implement practical strategies to help mitigate the negative effects of IPV on health and asthma. These include addressing potential impactful biopsychosocial factors and comorbidities, implementing routine screening and referrals, and partnering with community advocacy organizations. Given their positions of respect and power in society, health care providers can have lasting impacts on the lives of pediatric and adult patients affected by IPV.

Language: en