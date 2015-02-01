Abstract

In the description of the experimental paradigm, we incorrectly stated that the experimental blocks A and B were presented in a counterbalanced order (as we had done in a previous publication using this paradigm, compare https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neuroimage.2015.02.060). However, block B was actually always presented before block A in the current study. As block order was not investigated in this study, the reported results and values, as well as the interpretation of the findings remain unchanged.



Also, the y-axes of Fig. 2 are incorrectly labelled as "rate of false alarms (%)", when "number of false alarms" would have been the correct label.

Language: en