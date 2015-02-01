|
Citation
|
Stock AK, Riegler L, Chmielewski WX, Beste C. Arch. Toxicol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34997256
|
Abstract
|
In the description of the experimental paradigm, we incorrectly stated that the experimental blocks A and B were presented in a counterbalanced order (as we had done in a previous publication using this paradigm, compare https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neuroimage.2015.02.060). However, block B was actually always presented before block A in the current study. As block order was not investigated in this study, the reported results and values, as well as the interpretation of the findings remain unchanged.
Language: en