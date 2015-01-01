Abstract

Traffic sign detection (TSD) in real-time environment holds great importance for applications such as automated-driven vehicles. Large variety of traffic signs, different appearances, and spatial representations causes a huge intraclass variation. In this article, an extreme learning machine (ELM), convolutional neural network (CNN), and scale transformation (ST)-based model, called improved extreme learning machine network, are proposed to detect traffic signs in real-time environment. The proposed model has a custom DenseNet-based novel CNN architecture, improved version of region proposal networks called accurate anchor prediction model (A2PM), ST, and ELM module. CNN architecture makes use of handcrafted features such as scale-invariant feature transform and Gabor to improvise the edges of traffic signs. The A2PM minimizes the redundancy among extracted features to make the model efficient and ST enables the model to detect traffic signs of different sizes. ELM module enhances the efficiency by reshaping the features. The proposed model is tested on three publicly available data sets, challenging unreal and real environments for traffic sign recognition, Tsinghua-Tencent 100K, and German traffic sign detection benchmark and achieves average precisions of 93.31%, 95.22%, and 99.45%, respectively. These results prove that the proposed model is more efficient than state-of-the-art sign detection techniques.

Language: en