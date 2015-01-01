Abstract

BACKGROUND: Delirium is one of the most frequent complications in hospitalized elderly patients with additional costs such as prolongation of hospital stays and institutionalization, with risk of reduced functional recovery, long-term cognitive impairment, and increased morbidity and mortality. We analyzed the effect of individual pharmacotherapy management (IPM) in the University Hospital Halle in geriatric trauma patients on complicating delirium and aimed to identify associated factors.



METHODS: In a retrospective controlled clinical study of 404 hospitalized trauma patients ≥70 years we compared the IPM intervention group (IG) with a control group (CG) before IPM implementation. Delirium was recorded from the hospital discharge letter. The medication review and data records included baseline data, all medications, diagnoses, electrocardiogram (ECG), laboratory and vital parameters during hospitalization. The IPM internist and the senior trauma physician guaranteed personnel and structural continuity in the implementation of the interdisciplinary patient rounds.



RESULTS: There was a highly matched congruence between CG and IG in terms of age, gender, residency, BMI, most diagnoses, and injury patterns to compare the two groups. The total number of medications per patient was 11.1 ± 4.9 (CG) versus 10.4 ± 3.6 (IG). Our targeted IPM focus on 6 frontline aspects with reduction of antipsychotics, anticholinergic burden, benzodiazepines, serotonergic opioids, elimination of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic drug interactions and overdosage reduced complicating delirium from 5% to almost zero at 0.5%. The association of IPM with a significant 10-fold reduction, OR = 0.09 [95% CI 0.01-0.7], in univariable regression, maintained of clinical relevance in multivariable regression OR = 0.1 [95% CI 0.01-1.1]. Factors most strongly associated with complicating delirium in univariable regression were cognitive dysfunction, nursing home residency, muscle relaxants, antiparkinsonian agents, xanthines, transient disorientation documented in the fall risk scale, antibiotic-requiring infections, antifungals, antipsychotics, and intensive care stay, the two latter maintaining significance in multivariable regression.



CONCLUSIONS: IPM is associated with a highly effective prevention of complicating delirium in the elderly trauma patients. For patient safety it should be integrated as an essential preventative contribution. The associated factors help identify patients at risk.

Language: en