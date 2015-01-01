Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: Troublesome behaviour can lead to bodily injuries among young people, although a link with traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) remains unclear. The aim of this study was to evaluate the longitudinal association between troublesome behaviour and TDIs during adolescence.



METHODS: This study analysed data from phases 2 and 3 of the Research with East London Adolescents Community Health Survey (RELACHS), a longitudinal study of public secondary schools in East London. Troublesome behaviour in the past 12 months was measured with 8 items (told lies to get things from others, started fight, bullied or threatened people, stayed late outside, stole valuable things, ran away from home, played truant from school and intentionally destroyed someone else's property) from the Development and Well-Being Assessment (DAWBA), when participants were 13-14 years old (Phase 2). Adolescents were dentally examined for TDIs when they were 15-16 years old (Phase 3). The association between troublesome behaviour and TDIs was tested in logistic regression models adjusting for socio-demographic characteristics and oral clinical factors.



RESULTS: Forty-three per cent of adolescents reported one or more troublesome behaviours at age 13-14 years, and 16% had evidence of TDIs by age 15-16 years. Adolescents who answered 'perhaps' and 'definitely' to any troublesome behaviour item had, respectively, 1.37 (95% CI: 0.62-3.00) and 1.50 (95% CI: 0.69-3.30) greater odds of having TDIs than those who answered 'no' after adjustment for confounders. Of the 8 behaviours assessed, having run away from home, bullied or threatened people, often told lies, and stolen valuable things were associated with having TDIs.



CONCLUSION: This study among adolescents shows that reporting troublesome behaviour was associated with TDIs two years later. Given the wide confidence intervals for these associations, the present findings require confirmation from further longitudinal studies.

Language: en