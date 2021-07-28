Abstract

With the intensification of climate change and human activities in recent years, large fires that have serious effects on ecosystems and human health are often occurring. Reference Guo, Zheng and Zeng1 Like many other countries in the world, Turkey has been struggling with a fire disaster since July 28, 2021. The Fire Information and Resource Management System, which the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) calls "FIRMS," can monitor fires around the world using satellites. The image of the Turkey fire map dated August 4, 2021, from FIRMS, is seen in Figure 1 and it presents active fires. 2 State resources in Turkey are given in Figure 2. 3 Since the beginning of the fires, many citizens have shared information about the disaster area on social media, including a call for help and aid coordination. In recent years, in cases where communication systems are inadequate, especially during disaster periods, disease surveillance systems make more use of social media. Reference Aiello, Renson and Zivich4 Civil citizens and social media have been important in the fight against the ongoing fire disaster. We intended to reveal the information about fire aids and the most required materials with the opinions of the officials, volunteers, and victims in the disaster area...

