Abstract

BACKGROUND: Increases in U.S. older adults' nonprescription opioid and psychostimulant use call for examining their treatment admissions for these substances.



METHODS: Using admissions age 55 + involving heroin (N = 299,073) from the 2012-2019 Treatment Episode Data Set-Admissions, we examined trends and sociodemographic and clinical characteristics of three groups: (1) heroin-only admissions (i.e., not involving cocaine or methamphetamine), (2) heroin-cocaine admissions, and (3) heroin-methamphetamine admissions. Bivariable and multivariable logistic regression analyses were conducted to examine the research questions.



RESULTS: Between 2012 and 2019, the numbers of both heroin-only and heroin-cocaine admissions increased 2.3-fold and heroin-methamphetamine admissions increased seven-fold. First time heroin-methamphetamine admissions increased 18-fold. Heroin-methamphetamine admissions were concentrated in the Western region and heroin-cocaine admissions in the Northeastern region. Multivariable analyses showed a nearly 6 times higher relative risk ratio (RRR; 95% CI=5.24-6.74) for heroin-methamphetamine vs. heroin-only admissions in 2019 compared to 2012. Being non-Hispanic Black, compared to non-Hispanic White, was associated with a RRR of 2.4 (95% CI=2.34-2.46) for heroin-cocaine admissions and a RRR of 0.14 (95% CI=0.12-0.15) for heroin-methamphetamine admissions. Late-onset heroin use, experience of homelessness and other psychiatric problems, and past 30-day arrest episodes were associated with a higher likelihood of heroin-cocaine and heroin-methamphetamine admissions, while injection drug use (IDU) was associated with a higher likelihood of heroin-methamphetamine admissions only.



CONCLUSIONS: Healthcare providers should assess and monitor psychostimulant, methamphetamine in particular, use among older adults. Those who use heroin and psychostimulants should receive substance use treatment and help to secure stable housing and meet other living needs.

