Essink S, Nugteren-van Lonkhuyzen JJ, van Riel AJHP, Dekker D, Hondebrink L. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 231: e109244.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2021.109244

34998250

BACKGROUND: Designer benzodiazepines (DBs) are an emerging class of new psychoactive substances. While structurally derived from pharmaceutical benzodiazepines, their toxicological profile is less clear. We investigated time trends in the rate of DB poisonings and their clinical toxicity.

METHODS: A retrospective observational study was performed on the incidence rate of DB poisonings, relative to all recreational drug poisonings reported to the Dutch Poisons Information Center (DPIC) from 2010 to 2020. Time-trend analysis was performed using Poisson regression. A prospective cohort study was performed on toxicity of DBs, including the Poisoning Severity Score, from January 2016-June 2019. Data was collected through telephone interviews.

RESULTS: Between 2010 and 2020, the DPIC was consulted on 142 DB exposures. The incidence rate of DB exposures increased from 0.1% to 4.3%, with a year effect estimate of 1.35 (95% CI [1.14;1.54]). Twenty different DBs were reported, mostly etizolam (33%), clonazolam (17%), and flunitrazolam (8%). During consultation (often shortly after exposure), poisoning was graded moderate-severe in 29% of cases (n = 146). In the prospective cohort sample with follow-up (n = 22), 86% of cases (n = 19) showed a moderate-severe poisoning. The severity of poisoning did not differ between mono- and mixed intoxications. Frequently reported symptoms in the prospective cohort sample included drowsiness (86%), confusion (59%), and agitation (55%). Coma was observed in seven cases (32%) and respiratory depression requiring mechanical ventilation in five cases (23%).

CONCLUSION: The rate of DB poisonings reported to the DPIC strongly increased from 2010 to 2020, indicating increased (ab)use of DBs. Most DB exposures resulted in moderate-severe toxicity with neurological effects.


Intoxication; Drug abuse; Designer drug; New psychoactive substance; Toxicosurveillance; Trend analysis

