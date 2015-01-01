|
Abstract
|
Work-family balance (WFB) in the construction sector has rarely been studied. Hardship, atypical schedules and seasonal work create challenging conditions for parents in this male-dominated industry. Semi-structured interviews with workers (14 men, 6 women) and a survey of 789 on-site workers (85% men, 15% women) were conducted as part of a wider participatory action-research project involving governmental actors. Triangulation of the interview and survey data clarified the influence of quantitative and qualitative workload and of managerial support on work-family conflict.
organisational culture; gendered norms; Male-dominated occupation; supervisor support; work–family conflict