Leaune E, Lestienne L, Grandgenèvre P, Morgiève M, Vaiva G, Vieux M, Chalancon B, Laplace N, Haesebaert J, Poulet E. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e770154.
INTRODUCTION: Suicide bereavement is known to be highly distressing and is frequently associated with mental health problems. Despite high-level of need regarding mental and physical health, people bereaved by suicide display low level of help-seeking and perceived support in the aftermath of the loss. The lack of accessibility and reliability of face-to-face counseling resources is notably reported by suicide survivors. Online resources can enhance early access to help and support for people bereaved by suicide. The primary objective of the study is to design and implement an innovative and adaptive online resource for people bereaved by suicide according to their needs and expectation regarding online solutions dedicated to suicide bereavement.
suicide; user-centered design; bereaved; digital; grief after suicide