Citation
Maya-Piedrahita MC, Herrera-Gomez PM, Berrío-Mesa L, Cárdenas-Peña DA, Orozco-Gutierrez AA. Int. J. Neural. Syst. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, World Scientific Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34996341
Abstract
As a neurodevelopmental pathology, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) mainly arises during childhood. Persistent patterns of generalized inattention, impulsivity, or hyperactivity characterize ADHD that may persist into adulthood. The conventional diagnosis relies on clinical observational processes yielding high rates of overdiagnosis due to varying interpretations among specialists or missing information. Although several studies have designed objective behavioral features to overcome such an issue, they lack significance. Despite electroencephalography (EEG) analyses extracting alternative biomarkers using signal processing techniques, the nonlinearity and nonstationarity of EEG signals restrain performance and generalization of hand-crafted features. This work proposes a methodology to support ADHD diagnosis by characterizing EEG signals from hidden Markov models (HMM), classifying subjects based on similarity measures for probability functions, and spatially interpreting the results using graphic embeddings of stochastic dynamic models. The methodology learns a single HMM for EEG signal from each patient, so favoring the inter-subject variability. Then, the Probability Product Kernel, specifically developed for assessing the similarity between HMMs, fed a support vector machine that classifies subjects according to their stochastic dynamics. Lastly, the kernel variant of Principal Component Analysis provided a means to visualize the EEG transitions in a two-dimensional space, evidencing dynamic differences between ADHD and Healthy Control children. From the electrophysiological perspective, we recorded EEG under the Stop Signal Task modified with reward levels, which considers cognitive features of interest as insufficient motivational circuits recruitment. The methodology compares the supported diagnosis in two EEG channel setups (whole channel set and channels of interest in frontocentral area) and four frequency bands (Theta, Alpha, Beta rhythms, and a wideband).
Language: en
Keywords
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); electroencephalographic signal (EEG); hidden Markov models (HMM)