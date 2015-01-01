SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

McEwen C, Alisic E, Jobson L. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jclp.23306

PMID

34993952

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated whether moral injury appraisals moderated the relationships between trauma, postmigration living difficulties, resilience, and mental health outcomes in adolescent refugees.

METHOD: Eighty-five adolescent refugees from a community sample completed an online survey.

RESULTS: A significant interaction was found between moral injury and discrimination for externalizing and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms; adolescents whom had experienced high levels of discrimination combined with high levels of moral injury had poorer mental health. A significant interaction was found between moral injury and resilience for internalizing symptoms: high levels of resilience appeared to buffer the association between moral injury and internalizing symptoms. Contrary to predictions, stressful life experiences and postmigration living difficulties did not interact significantly with moral injury to predict mental health.

CONCLUSIONS: Discrimination may contribute to perpetuating poor mental health in adolescent refugees with high levels of moral injury. Resilience may buffer some of the negative effects of moral injury.


Language: en

Keywords

PTSD; youth; discrimination; moral injury; refugee

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print