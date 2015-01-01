Abstract

A suicide pact is an agreement between people to commit suicide together, which usually takes place at the same time, in the same place, by using the same method. Social media serve as a way of communication between people. Thus, they use such platforms to find potential suicide pact partners. Chloroform, although being regarded to as a slightly forgotten poison, is still linked to homicide and suicide cases. Death due to an acute chloroform ingestion may be a result of central nervous system depression. In this paper, we present application of headspace gas chromatographic method using a dual column/dual flame ionization detector (HS-GC-FID/FID) for the determination of chloroform in two fatal intoxication cases, as well as chloroform stability study. Analysis of biological samples revealed chloroform concentrations of 135.8, 16.1, 8.1, and 37.1 µg/ml in blood, urine, vitreous humor, and bile, respectively. Kidney, liver, and muscle specimens contained 119.5, 99.6, and 28.4 µg/g of chloroform, respectively. The results of stability studies indicate the highest decrease of chloroform in room temperature, so it is advised to store samples in a freezer. The addition of sodium fluoride is recommended as in blood samples collected to the test tubes without any preservative agent, the detection of chloroform after 91 days is almost impossible. It is important to emphasize that even old poisons can cause a lot of concerns today, as here described cases are linked to chloroform intoxication, as well as with possible danger which social media bring about nowadays.

Language: en