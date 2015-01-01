Abstract

We report two suicidal cases of acute methyl ethyl ketone peroxide (MEKP) poisoning. A woman in her late 60s suffered from oral mucosal erosion, functional impairment of the heart, liver and other organs, pulmonary inflammation, elevated inflammatory markers, pleural effusion, hypoproteinemia and metabolic acidosis after oral administration of approximately 50 mL of MEKP. After admission, the patient was administered hemoperfusion four times, 8 mg of betamethasone for 6 days and symptomatic support. Hemoperfusion had an obvious effect on the treatment of oral MEKP poisoning. After discharge, the patient developed progressive dysphagia and secondary esophageal stenosis. Supplementary feeding was administered with a gastrostomy tube after the patient was completely unable to eat. A man in his mid-40s developed oropharyngeal mucosal erosion, bronchitis and esophageal wall thickening after oral administration of 40 ml MEKP. After receiving total gastrointestinal dispersal, 80 mg of methylprednisolone was administered for 7 days, and symptomatic supportive treatment was provided. Slight dysphagia was observed after discharge, and there was no major effect on the quality of life. Patients with acute oral MEKP poisoning should be followed up regularly to observe its long-term effects on digestive tract corrosion and stenosis.

