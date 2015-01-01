SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kong LZ, Zhang RL, Hu SH, Lai JB. Mil. Med. Res. 2022; 9(1): e2.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s40779-021-00363-y

34991734

PMC8740337

Military psychiatry, a new subcategory of psychiatry, has become an invaluable, intangible effect of the war. In this review, we begin by examining related military research, summarizing the related epidemiological data, neuropathology, and the research achievements of diagnosis and treatment technology, and discussing its comorbidity and sequelae. To date, advances in neuroimaging and molecular biology have greatly boosted the studies on military traumatic brain injury (TBI). In particular, in terms of pathophysiological mechanisms, several preclinical studies have identified abnormal protein accumulation, blood-brain barrier damage, and brain metabolism abnormalities involved in the development of TBI. As an important concept in the field of psychiatry, TBI is based on organic injury, which is largely different from many other mental disorders. Therefore, military TBI is both neuropathic and psychopathic, and is an emerging challenge at the intersection of neurology and psychiatry.


Comorbidity; Traumatic brain injury; Military; Diagnosis; Shellshock; Treatment

