SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Donnelly SC. QJM 2022; 114(11): e765.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/qjmed/hcab300

PMID

34994790

Abstract

The QJM has been at the forefront in highlighting the mental health problems associated with COVID-19 infection in society.1-6 In a Commentary piece in this issue of the Journal, Leo Sher, Professor of Psychiatry from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, highlights the role of smoking being associated with a worse prognosis in acute infections and enhancing the risk of suicide in patients suffering persistent disabling symptoms associated with the Long-COVID Syndrome.

It is well recognized that smoking is associated with suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, suicide death and a contributing factor in the pathophysiology of suicide. The author highlights the evidence that suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased tobacco consumption as smokers use more tobacco to cope with pandemic-related stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness. Smoking will have significant psychobiological effects resulting in enhanced impulsivity and aggression which will be compounded by in particular the brain-related symptoms...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print