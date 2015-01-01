Abstract

This study examines relationships between attitudes toward police and informal as well as formal participatory behaviors for neighborhood crime prevention, while considering neighborhood influences on individuals' behaviors. Utilizing data from Ross Matsueda's Seattle Neighborhoods and Crime Survey of 2220 households, this study examined relationships between perceptions of police--satisfaction and cynicism about police activities in dealing with residents' concerns--and participatory behaviors. Consistent with the legitimacy argument, results demonstrated that individuals with more positive perceptions of police service participate more in neighborhood crime prevention in both formal and informal ways. One notable neighborhood factor was community social ties which potentially moderates associations between perceptions of police and participatory behaviors. Implications for crime prevention policy are discussed.

