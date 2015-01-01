Abstract

This research uses both situational approaches to crime and informal social controls lenses to assess the effect of improved lighting in two micro-places. A pre/post-comparison design incorporating the 12 months prior to lighting installation and the 12 months after, coupled with a buffer zone, was utilized to assess the direct effect on crimes and calls for service as well as potential displacements or diffusion of benefits. While there are some modest effects, overall, the results do not support the hypotheses. The most robust analyses possible given the pre/post-nature of the data and the lack of a control area were undertaken but limitations exist. Future efforts should seek to measure crime in numerous ways and account for the levels of illumination provided before and after the intervention both in control and experimental areas.

