Reyns BW, Henson B. Crime Prev. Community Safety 2021; 23(1): 69-86.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group -- Palgrave-Macmillan)
The current study examines factors related to crime prevention activity by law enforcement agencies serving institutions of higher education throughout the USA. Identifying facilitators and barriers to the implementation of crime prevention programs and practices will be useful to proponents of these approaches. Using data collected by the Bureau of Justice Statistics from a large sample of agencies throughout the USA, we identify factors that are related to applied forms of crime prevention, including crime prevention through environmental design, problem-oriented policing, use of SARA, having a crime prevention unit within the agency, and participation in anti-fear campaigns. Particular attention is placed on the effects of campus characteristics, agency characteristics, campus crime, precautionary actions, and other law enforcement precautionary activities.
Language: en