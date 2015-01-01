Abstract

This study examined the effects of a police-led, school-based young driver education program on the future driving intentions of young, novice drivers. The participants were 294 final-year high school students from the Sunshine Coast region of Queensland (Australia). The study employed a pre- and post-survey design that measured self-reported driving behaviour, sensation seeking, and self-reported future driving intentions of young drivers. T-tests between pre- and post-responses identified statistically significant positive changes in young driver intentions after the program when compared to their previously self-reported behaviours. Further analysis of the changes between the pre- and post-surveys demonstrate that the LAW program has a greater effect on female participants and those with higher levels of sensation seeking. The findings of this study indicate that police-led, school-based driver education programs may be an effective way of altering the driving intentions of young novice drivers and in turn promoting greater road safety.

