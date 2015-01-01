|
Wallace LN. Crime Prev. Community Safety 2021; 23(4): 450-466.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group -- Palgrave-Macmillan)
This study explored interconnections among perceived risk of an active shooter event occurring in the community, indicators of community vulnerability, and individual demographic traits. Individual-level data were obtained using an online survey of 668 adult Pennsylvania residents, selected to be representative of Pennsylvania demographics. Four subthemes of the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) were used as proxy indicators of community vulnerability.
Language: en