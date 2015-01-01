|
Citation
|
Argyroudis SA, Nasiopoulos G, Mantadakis N, Mitoulis SA. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2020; 12(2): 209-222.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Transport infrastructure resilience is of paramount importance for societies, therefore its quantification is urgently needed. A resilience assessment framework based on well-informed resilience indices is presented and applied for assessing the resilience of representative bridges exposed to earthquakes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bridges; Direct and indirect losses; Disaster mitigation; Earthquakes; Infrastructure; Resilience; Restoration; Transport networks; Vulnerability