Abstract

External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) are used in most European countries for the thermal rehabilitation of existing buildings or as a method to improve the thermal performance of new constructions. This paper describes an ad-hoc intermediate-scale experimental study to evaluate the behavior of ETIC systems in case of a fire and shows the impact of different positions and types of fire breaks on global performance. The intention of this experimental intermediate scale methodology is to be used as a screening test and not to replace or reproduce the large-scale testing regime. The results of this study show that interruption of the combustible insulation may have a contribution in limiting the vertical fire spread and can significantly reduce the damaged area affected by the heat exposure.

Language: en