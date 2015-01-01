|
Citation
|
Lalu O, Lennon T, Darmon R, Anghel I. Fire Mater. 2021; 45(5): 638-647.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) are used in most European countries for the thermal rehabilitation of existing buildings or as a method to improve the thermal performance of new constructions. This paper describes an ad-hoc intermediate-scale experimental study to evaluate the behavior of ETIC systems in case of a fire and shows the impact of different positions and types of fire breaks on global performance. The intention of this experimental intermediate scale methodology is to be used as a screening test and not to replace or reproduce the large-scale testing regime. The results of this study show that interruption of the combustible insulation may have a contribution in limiting the vertical fire spread and can significantly reduce the damaged area affected by the heat exposure.
Language: en