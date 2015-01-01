SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Meacham BJ, Stromgren M, van Hees P. Fire Mater. 2021; 45(6): 757-771.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/fam.2930

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Fire safety provisions in building regulation are about managing risk. In order to appropriately characterize and incorporate risk measures into building regulation, it is helpful to view building regulatory systems (BRS) as complex socio-technical systems (STS), wherein there are interactions between institutions, technology and people, which ideally work together to mitigate risk to a societally tolerable level. A description of BRS as STS and how to assess the efficacy of the BRS in managing fire risk is presented. To illustrate how STS concepts can be used to evaluate and restructure a functional- or performance-based BRS, STS concepts are applied to the evaluation of the building regulatory system in England.


Language: en

Keywords

performance-based regulation; regulatory review; socio-technical system

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print