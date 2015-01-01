Abstract

In this paper, the influence of longitudinal ventilation and water mist on the heat transfer of tunnel fire is carried out in the reduced-scale model tunnel, and the results show that: Radiation heat flux dominates the heat transfer of the tunnel ceiling in the downstream of fire source, and the proportion of radiation heat flux decreases with the increase of longitudinal ventilation velocity. For the tunnel floor in the downstream of fire source, the proportion of radiation heat flux increases first then maintains in a stable value with the increase of longitudinal ventilation. The water mist will strengthen the combustion of the fire source to a certain extent, but for the tunnel space, the water mist and water vapor have the effect of absorbing and attenuating the radiation heat flux and total heat flux, and the attenuation effect will increase with the higher pressure of the water mist.

