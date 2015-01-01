|
Citation
Sultan MA. Fire Mater. 2021; 45(7): 901-917.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This paper presents the fire resistance results of seven full-scale wall assemblies that were conducted at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) jointly with the North American construction industry and other Canadian government departments. Parameters investigated for protected interior wall assemblies with a single-row of wood studs included: insulation types and mid-height blocking. Parameters investigated for protected interior wall assemblies with a double-row of wood studs on a separate plate included: insulation types, wood studs spacing and mid-height blocking. The impact of the investigated parameters on the fire resistance of wall assemblies is discussed.
Language: en
Keywords
cellulose fibre; fire resistance; fire separation; glass fibre; rock fibre; walls; wood frame