Abstract

In recent years, pedestrian safety has emerged to be of major concern to selected States in the US and at the national level. With the transition to the mobility of people, pedestrian safety has become more prevalent for governmental agencies to address and prioritize for strategic implementation. It was crucial to address the pedestrian-vehicular conflict within Florida as it was reported as having the highest four pedestrian incident locations in the country. Many pedestrian sidewalks in Florida are not continuous and there is a concern among planners and engineers in the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) that these gaps constitute discontinuity of flow and are potentially posing threats to pedestrian safety. This paper investigates the correlation between pedestrian safety and sidewalk gaps within the Central Florida region. A sidewalk gap is defined as a length of a roadway segment with missing or absent sidewalk between existing sidewalks (before and after) along the same segment. "Missing" sidewalks are locations where the sidewalk is not only absent, but there is a desire to have one constructed or it would be used if it were constructed. The missing sidewalk can be on one side of the road or both sides. A wide array of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) information associated with the sidewalk gaps and the safety data were secured by FDOT. The data included all the Roadway Characteristics Inventory (RCI) within the district. Crash data combined with other geometric design data, traffic data, and census data were used to develop a statistical model. The results showed that presence of sidewalk along roadway segments is one of the main factors that have significant impact on the expected number of pedestrian crashes at a specific location. Other factors included daily traffic volumes, roadway category, specifically along urban two-way divided and undivided arterials with four to six lanes as well as the population within half-mile radius surrounding the crash location. The model results revealed that the Incident Risk Ratio (IRR) of a pedestrian crash along roadways with no sidewalk is 1.67 times greater than the likelihood of a crash with the presence of a sidewalk at 95% Confidence Interval (C.I.). The analysis also concluded that the likelihood of a pedestrian crash per mile along roadways with no sidewalk is three times greater than the likelihood of a crash per mile with the presence of a sidewalk.

