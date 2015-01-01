Abstract

PURPOSE OF THE STUDY Pelvic trauma causes severe threats especially to polytraumatized patients. Not only it is in itself a possible cause for significant bleeding, but it also indicates a high risk for intra-abdominal injuries. The initial treatment of patients with pelvic trauma follows the ATLS principles of priority-oriented treatment. To examine the value of this highly standardized concept and to evaluate the effect of different patient collectives on early outcome parameters, two large collectives from Germany and Qatar were analyzed regarding injury parameters and early outcomes. MATERIAL AND METHODS Patients were recruited in Hamad General Hospital, Doha, Qatar (HGH) and BG Trauma Center Ludwigshafen, Germany (BG). All patients that were treated with a pelvic fracture between 2013 and 2016 were included in this retrospective analysis. Demographic parameters were collected as well as type of injury and the frequency of complication parameters as pneumonia, acute kidney failure, ARDS, sepsis and amount of blood transfusion. 1436 patients with pelvic fracture (645 from BG and 791 from HGH) were recruited. The mean age was 57.4 years in the BG and 33.6 years in the HGH group (p<0.000). The mean ISS was 17.81 in the BG and 15.88 in the HGH group (p=0.009). The mean pelvic AIS was 2.65 in the BG and 2.25 in the HGH group (p<0.000).



RESULTS The mean frequency of complications was 9.3% in the BG and 9.9% in the HGH group (p=0.128). The mean frequency of ARDS was significantly higher in the BG group than in the HGH group (5.6% vs. 1.8%, p<0.000). The mean frequency of blood transfusion was significantly lower in the BG group than in the HGH group (28.8% vs. 39.2%, p<0.000).



CONCLUSIONS Despite significant differences in the two collectives, this analysis shows comparable results regarding early outcome parameters in patients with pelvic injuries. In total, pelvic injuries are accompanied by a relatively high complication risk and need to be evaluated and treated according to priority-based algorithms. Key words: ATLS®, pelvic injury, complications, polytrauma.

