Citation
Hanus M, Hladký V. Acta Chir. Orthop. Traumatol. Cech. 2021; 88(6): 461-463.
Vernacular Title
Neočekávaný nález cizího tělesa v oblasti kolenního kloubu desetiletého chlapce
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Scientia Medica)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
34998451
Abstract
Differential diagnosis of tumor processes in orthopedics is a relatively broad and inherently very serious issue, especially if the patients are pediatric patients. A number of examination procedures is used in diagnostics, together with a wide range of complementary laboratory and imaging methods. However, the clinical examination, including the collected anamnestic data, remains to be the cornerstone. In pediatric patients, of major importance is the cooperation with parents, but not always necessary information is provided to make the final diagnosis. In younger children, it is very often impossible to obtain relevant anamnestic data due to a number of factors that are typical for pediatric patients, namely fear, noncooperation, misunderstanding of questions, mainly as a result of mental immaturity. Therefore, diagnosis in these cases is based primarily on clinical and complementary findings.
Language: cs