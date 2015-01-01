Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Methamphetamine (meth) is a stimulant increasing in use and its prevalence has not yet been determined on the Mexico-U.S. border. Few studies highlight gender differences in meth use, trajectory, and initiation by gender. Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, across the border from El Paso, Texas, has an established stimulant using population and lies on drug trafficking route. This study assessed gender differences in drug and meth use patterns among people meth people use meth. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study included 150 people with recent meth use, age 21 years or older, and living in Ciudad Juárez. Measures collected included sociodemographic characteristics, cross-border mobility, drug and meth use characteristics. Statistically (p-value<0.05) and marginally (p-value<0.10) significant gender differences were determined using appropriate bivariate tests.



RESULTS: The sample included 45 cisgender women, five transgender women, and 100 cisgender men with a mean age of 30.9 years. Men had significantly higher rates of snorting meth by nose in powder or rock forms while trans/women more frequently using meth in pill form. Men had higher rates of crossing the border for work, with meth and to obtain meth. Trans/women reported higher rates of acquiring meth from main sexual partner and initiating meth use in Mexico.



DISCUSSION: There are gender differences in patterns of meth use and initiation.



CONCLUSIONS: Sample of people who use meth in general population can be achieved. These findings point to a need for evidence-based meth use reduction treatment programs that are culturally appropriate and tailored for gender.

Language: en