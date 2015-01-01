Abstract

Globally, approximately 70 million people sustain traumatic brain injury each year and this can have significant physical, psychosocial and economic consequences for patients, their families and society. The aim of this review is to provide clinicians with a summary of recent studies of direct relevance to the management of traumatic brain injury in order to promote best clinical practice. The use of tranexamic acid in the management of traumatic brain injury has been the focus of several studies, with one large randomised controlled trial suggesting a reduction in all-cause mortality within 24 h of injury. The use of therapeutic hypothermia does not improve neurological outcomes and maintenance of normothermia remains the optimal management strategy. For seizure management, levetiracetam appears to be as effective as phenytoin, but the optimal dose remains unclear. There has been a lack of clear outcome benefit for any individual osmotherapy agent, with no difference in mortality or neurological recovery. Early tracheostomy (< 7 days from injury) for patients with traumatic brain injury is associated with a reduction in the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia and duration of mechanical ventilation, critical care and hospital stay. Further research is needed in order to determine the optimal package of care and interventions. There is a need for research studies to focus on patient-centred outcome measures such as long-term neurological recovery and quality of life.

