Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) affects one in three women and has intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although most injuries are to the head, face, and neck, the intersection of IPV and traumatic brain injury (TBI) remains largely unrecognized. This paper reports on COVID-19-related impacts, barriers, needs, and priorities to healthcare and support services for women survivors of IPV-TBI.



METHODS: Using a participatory research model, we engaged 30 stakeholders in virtual meetings drawn from an IPV-TBI Knowledge to Practice (K2P) Network including women survivors, service providers, researchers, and decision makers. Data was gathered through small group breakout sessions facilitated by the research team using semi-structured discussion guides. Sessions were recorded, transcribed verbatim transcripts, and analysed using thematic analysis techniques. Stakeholders were given the opportunity to contribute to the analysis and knowledge transfer through member checking activities. Ethics approval was obtained through the University of Toronto.



RESULTS: COVID-19 has increased rates and severity of IPV and barriers to services and help-seeking. These effects are exacerbated by infrastructure difficulties in rural and remote areas, including limited access to services. Implications of virtual care such as safety, privacy, and usability require careful consideration. Requests from survivors for peer support have increased significantly, indicating more formalized and better-supported peer roles are needed. An overwhelming lack of awareness of the intersection of IPV-TBI continues. Increasing education and awareness among healthcare and IPV service providers, survivors, and the public remains a priority.



CONCLUSIONS: The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified IPV-TBI, increased challenges for women survivors, and accentuated the continued lack of IPV-TBI awareness. Key recommendations for healthcare and rehabilitation to address this priority are discussed.

Language: en