Dempster G, Ozols I, Krysinska K, Reifels L, Schlichthorst M, Pirkis J, Andriessen K. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35006039
AIM: Research is imperative to advance our understanding of suicidal behavior and its prevention. Suicide prevention research involves various ethical issues, many of which are not straightforward to address. Hence, suicide prevention researchers sometimes face particular issues when designing their research studies. This expert consensus study aimed to identify the most important ethical issues to consider when designing suicide prevention studies.
Language: en
Suicide; lived experience; ethics; consumer involvement; guideline; patient participation