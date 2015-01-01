|
Shukla A, Singh M, Garg A. Beyoglu Eye J 2021; 6(2): 102-107.
(Copyright © 2021)
35005502
OBJECTIVES: Mechanical ocular trauma can result in wide spectrum of injuries with varying levels of severity. A complete ophthalmic examination is important to achieve a thorough evaluation and provide optimal management. The ocular adnexa play a significant role in the protection of the globe via various mechanisms. Open and closed globe injuries directly affect the visual outcome. Although adnexal injuries may not affect the vision directly, they can lead to severe ocular morbidity in terms of a cosmetic blemish, watering, a long healing period, severe complications, or permanent disfigurement. Currently, there is no appropriate classification of adnexal injuries. This study examined the causes, and effects of adnexal injuries to prepare a new classification system for adnexal injuries.
Adnexal injury; adnexal injury classification; Birmingham Eye Trauma Terminology classification system; mechanical ocular trauma; open and closed globe injuries