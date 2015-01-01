Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) causes significant changes in myocardial function, which is represented by ECG and echocardiographic changes. We intended to study the effect of surgical decompression on these changes.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We recruited adult TBI patients undergoing surgery within 48 h of injury. Preoperatively, the patient's demographic and clinical details were recorded. ECG and TTE were performed before surgery and 24 h later (first postoperative day [POD1]). ECG was analyzed for heart rate, PR, QRS, and QTc intervals, morphologic end-repolarization abnormalities (MERA), and ST-segment and T wave changes. TTE data included left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and regional wall motion abnormalities (RWMA). Glasgow coma scale (GCS) at discharge was recorded. ECG and TTE changes before and after surgery were compared, and its association with discharge GCS was analyzed. Preoperative predictors of LV dysfunction were analyzed.



RESULTS: Of the 110 patients recruited, common ECG changes were prolonged QTc interval (42%) and MERA (47%). TTE showed poor LVEF (<50%) in 10% and RWMA in 10.8% of patients. Following surgery, both ECG and TTE changes improved. Preoperative LVEF <50% and/or RWMA were associated with a lower GCS score at discharge. Preoperative poor GCS motor score and prolonged QTc interval were independent predictors of LV dysfunction.



CONCLUSIONS: Poor LV function was associated with poor admission GCS and prolonged QTc interval. Patients with reduced LV function had lower GCS at discharge.

