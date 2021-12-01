Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Amputation outcome after heat press injury is associated with insufficient perfusion. We aimed to determine other risk factors for heat press injury and mechanisms of insufficient perfusion associated with amputation.



METHODS: We retrospectively classified 120 inpatients into the emergency and clinic groups, with arrival time before and after 48 h of injury, respectively. We performed propensity score-match to identify significant variables and combine them with those previously identified. Patients with or without amputation were categorized in different subgroups according to arrival time and perfusion with receiver-operator-characteristic (ROC) curves.



RESULTS: In the emergently insufficient perfusion subgroup, red blood cell distribution width of standard deviation (RDW-SD) was statistically different between patients without and with amputation (cutoff = 43 fL; specificity = 0.909). In the urgent group, neutrophil-lymphocyte-ratio (NLR) and relative lymphocyte count (L%) showed no association with perfusion, but was associated with amputation (NLR cutoff value = 3.12; sensitivity = 0.846). Differential leukocytes and related ratios (both groups), D-dimer (emergency group), and creatine kinase (CK) (clinic group) were also associated with insufficient perfusion.



CONCLUSION: The study showed some correlations. Inflammation variables, D-dimer, and CK were associated with amputation and perfusion after heat press injury. Several factors were associated with amputation, including RDW-SD increase in insufficiently perfused patients within 48 h of injury, and NLR increase and L% decrease in patients after 48 h post-injury.

