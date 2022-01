Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to construct a structural model that explains the factors affecting aggression among elementary school students and to verify their suitability.



METHODS: The study period was from June to August 2018. The study subjects were fifth- and sixth- graders at an elementary school. In total, 291 surveys were collected, of which 259 were analyzed. Data were analyzed using SPSS version 24.0 and AMOS version 24.0.



RESULTS: The fit of the final model was acceptable (x(2)=160.08 [p<.001], GFI=.921, AGFI=.869, CFI=.919, SRMR=.057, and RMSEA=.086). Thus, eight of the 10 hypotheses were shown to be statistically significant.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study indicate that positive and open parenting behaviors and training children to engage in self-control are needed to reduce their aggression. In addition, considerable attention and education are required in the home, school, and society so that children can learn to properly recognize and express their emotions and establish suitable beliefs regarding aggressive behavior.

Language: ko