Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to investigate empathy, awareness, and attitudes toward violence among elementary school students.



METHODS: The participants were 195 fifth and sixth grade students in Y elementary school. The data collection period was from June 24 to July 4, 2019.



RESULTS: Empathy scores significantly differed according to participants' gender and need for education on violence prevention. Attitudes towards violence (permissive and neglectful) significantly differed according to students' grade and need for education on violence prevention. Empathy was negatively correlated with permissive attitudes toward violence (r=-.26, p<.001) and neglectful attitudes toward violence (r=-.24, p=.001).



CONCLUSION: The results of this study are expected to be utilized as basic data for education on violence prevention through empathy.

