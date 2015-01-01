Abstract

PURPOSE: This study describes the development of a violence prevention educational program for elementary school children using empathy (VPEP-E) that teachers can use during class.



METHODS: Hoffman's theory of empathy and Seels and Richey's (1994) ADDIE model were applied to develop this program.



RESULTS: The developed program consisted of eight sessions: Orientation/definition of violence and empathy, types and boundaries of violence, look into my feelings, say it with a facial expression, preventing non-empathic violence due to social prejudice, preventing physical violence, verbal and online violence prevention: empathic conversation, and I can do well: review of the whole curriculum. The program was evaluated by 15 elementary school teachers, who considered it to be easily accessible to elementary school students. The final VPEP-E, which will be provided in eight times for 40 minutes each for fifth-grade students, will provide a basis for preventing violence by fostering empathy.



CONCLUSION: We expect the developed educational program to be effective in preventing violence among elementary school students. However, further research involving children from various age groups is needed.

