Abstract

Horse chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum) is a common tree found on roads and parks. The shape of the fruit is very similar to that of the edible Korean chestnut (Castanea crenata); thus, people can eat it by mistake. However, reports of the side effects and toxicity from ingestion are very rare. A 46-year-old male who had no unusual findings in the past had eaten horse chestnut seed which he had mistaken to be Korean chestnut. He visited the emergency department (ED) with complaints of epigastric pain, nausea, and sweating. Blood tests showed a slight increase in the levels of liver enzymes, serum amylase, and pancreatic amylase. During the monitoring, he complained of palpitations, and electrocardiogram showed atrial fibrillation. On the following day after conservative treatment, blood testing and electrocardiogram showed normal findings. He was discharged from the ED as he did not complain of any further symptoms. When a patient who has eaten horse chestnut visits the ED, blood examination and electrocardiogram monitoring are needed, and conservative treatment is required.

