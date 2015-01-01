SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shebani A, Hnish M, Elmelliti H, Mohamed Abdeen M, Ganaw A. Cureus 2021; 13(12): e20152.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.20152

PMID

35003983

PMCID

PMC8723786

Abstract

Datura stramonium (also called thorn apple or Jimson weed) is a plant that contains atropine, scopolamine, and hyoscyamine, giving it anticholinergic effects when consumed. We report the case of a 32-year-old male in Qatar who intentionally ingested seeds from Jimson weed mixed with milk. The patient became severely confused and delirious, eventually requiring admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) for two days for management. The patient was discharged safely with no complications afterward. The case is unique in that Jimson weed is not common in Qatar, and due to the adverse effects of this plant, this case serves to highlight to both the general population and healthcare professionals the effects of ingestion and the appropriate management plan for toxicity caused by Jimson weed.


Language: en

Keywords

substance abuse; anticholinergic syndrome; datura stramonium; jimson weed; toxic delirium

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print