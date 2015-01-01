SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gupta M, Gupta N, Zubiar F, Ramar D. Cureus 2021; 13(12): e20165.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.20165

PMID

35003994

PMCID

PMC8723768

Abstract

The delusional misidentification syndromes (DMS) have been described extensively in the descriptive literature of the last century given its unusual and often-distressing clinical presentations. In the last few decades, there have been advances in scientific research that have identified more precise brain areas involved in these delusional syndromes. Since DMS are reported in both early-onset psychosis and neurodegenerative conditions, the strategies to address and mitigate underlying etiology warrant a thorough assessment and individualized treatment planning. The age of onset, nature of the clinical presentation, the utility of diagnostic tests, and assessment of violence are few among many areas which need attention during clinical management of these rare syndromes.


Language: en

Keywords

capgras; delusional misidentification syndromes; fregoli; schizophrenia spectrum; treatment resistant psychosis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print