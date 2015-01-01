Abstract

The delusional misidentification syndromes (DMS) have been described extensively in the descriptive literature of the last century given its unusual and often-distressing clinical presentations. In the last few decades, there have been advances in scientific research that have identified more precise brain areas involved in these delusional syndromes. Since DMS are reported in both early-onset psychosis and neurodegenerative conditions, the strategies to address and mitigate underlying etiology warrant a thorough assessment and individualized treatment planning. The age of onset, nature of the clinical presentation, the utility of diagnostic tests, and assessment of violence are few among many areas which need attention during clinical management of these rare syndromes.

