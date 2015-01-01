Abstract

Topical analgesics and topical rubefacients are widely used to control acute as well as chronic pain every day. Due to their availability without a prescription, consumers often overlook any potentially harmful effects and consider them largely benign. Here, we present a rare case of chemical burn triggered by a typical over-the-counter (OTC) analgesic containing menthol and methyl salicylate resulting in chemical burn, complicated by necrotizing infection treated by below the knee amputation.

